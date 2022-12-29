The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police will be visible in and around licensed premises and south-west foreshore hot spots

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 30 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross wants everyone to have a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve. Police will be targeting licensed premises and foreshore hot spots across the south-west.

Police will have a highly visible presence around south-west licensed venues and foreshore areas in an effort to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.