Police will have a highly visible presence around south-west licensed venues and foreshore areas in an effort to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve.
Police Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Portland and Port Campbell all available police members would be patrolling licensed venues and foreshore areas.
"In Warrnambool and the other coastal hot spots there will be foreshore foot patrols," he said.
"There will be an increased police presence.
"We will also be targeting licensed premises in Warrnambool, Portland, Port Fairy and Port Campbell so everyone can welcome in the New Year in a safe and enjoyable environment.
"Port Fairy has an enormous swell in its population at this time of the year and as we know there's a lot of holidaymakers staying in Warrnambool.
"Warrnambool is a main hub and our policing efforts will be focused on the city, especially with favourable weather tipped for New Year's Eve.
"People will also have the option of a fairly early start to celebrations with the Woodford races at the Warrnambool racecourse expected to attract a big crowd.
"We just want to make sure that everyone is doing the right thing. We don't want to see people tired and emotional too early in the evening."
Police would be targeting underage drinking, and anyone who was disturbing the celebrations of others.
"We don't want anyone to have a negative impact on others and their celebrations," he said.
"There will be a family focus in Warrnambool for fireworks at 9pm and then the major fireworks at midnight.
"We will also be working with security staff at licensed premises to ensure that licensing requirements are being met.
"Those regulations are in place to assist publicans, patrons and staff to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable night."
