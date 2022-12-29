The Standard

Warrnambool sprintcar driver Darren Mollenoyux to move to Queensland in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool sprintcar driver Darren Mollenoyux, pictured in 2019, is relocating from Victoria to Queensland with his family.

LONG-time Warrnambool sprintcar racer Darren Mollenoyux knows his career is nearing its end as he prepares to move to Queensland for a lifestyle change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.