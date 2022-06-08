The Standard

Jetty Flat pavilion works to go ahead in Warrnambool after struggle to find builder.

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:53am, first published 5:30am
Expansion: Russells Creek Cricket Club David Rout and BMX club president Darren Mollenoyux at the Jetty Flat pavilion that is about to get a $1m makeover. picture: Chris Doheny

The Jetty Flat pavilion is about to undergo a $978,000 makeover which will double the size of the facility and cater for both Warrnambool BMX Club and Russells Creek Cricket Club.

