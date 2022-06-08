The Jetty Flat pavilion is about to undergo a $978,000 makeover which will double the size of the facility and cater for both Warrnambool BMX Club and Russells Creek Cricket Club.
But in a sign of the times, when the city council put the project out for tender it didn't get one bite after seven weeks.
Advertisement
So the council was forced to approach local contractors to ask them to consider taking on the works, but the initial lack of interest delayed the project.
The state government is kicking in $500,000 to the project, the council $393,000 and user groups $80,000.
BMX club president Darren Mollenoyux said the building would give riders access to better facilities after having to use a portable building for the past decade.
"The current building is well and truly out of date," he said.
The BMX track has been undergoing a $150,000 track resurfacing which was expected to lift the circuit to among Australia's best facilities.
Mr Mollenoyux said the works were in the finishing stages and was just weeks away from completion.
Cricket club president Nathan Divall said the works would include all new changerooms and amenities, a new kitchen, extension to the social rooms and a modern new facade.
He said an extra 200-square-metres would be added to the pavilion to make it 380-square-metres.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said it was a sign of the times that there were no submissions received when the tender was advertised.
Cr Paspaliaris said it was important for the council to reach out to local companies because the project was dependent on state funding which had constraints attached.
Cr Max Taylor said many champion footballers and cricketers had begun their careers at the Jetty Flat oval.
"I remember as a child riding my bicycle over the old pedestrian railway line overpass near the railway station from school down to Jetty Flatt for football training for St John's under 14s... and all we had to change in was a small tin shed," he said.
Work on the redevelopment is expected to begin within weeks, and Cr Taylor said he hoped the it would be completed by the end of the year.
Cr Ben Blain said the project built on the work the council had funded out its small infrastructure project including a new $80,000 rabbit-proof fence and the BMX track resurfacing.
"It's another step forward for all our facilities being female friendly and I really do hope we continue to do these kinds of projects and make sure all our grounds are female-friendly for all user groups," he said.
Advertisement
Cr Blain said female participation is some of the fastest growing aspects of sports.
"It's really important, especially as a leading regional city that we support our female athletes the same as we support our men in order to give them the facilities in order to achieve and succeed," he said.
The tender was awarded to Bolden Contructions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.