Moyne Shire Council agrees to pay Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics further $91,000

By Ben Silvester
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:15am, first published 6:30am
Bailed out: Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics has been granted an extra $91,712.3 to pay its inflated insurance premiums over the next year. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Moyne Shire Council has voted to bail out Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics, committing to pay the community pool $91,712.30 so it can pay its insurance until April 2023.

