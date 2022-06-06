The community-run Belfast Aquatics leisure centre in Port Fairy has asked Moyne Shire Council for a $91,000 bailout as it battles to maintain its insurance cover.
Belfast Aquatics was told in early 2022 that its insurer would not be extending the centre's cover beyond its March expiration date.
Moyne Shire stepped in to provide an expert consultant at a cost of between $10,000 and $20,000 to work with the facility as it redrafted its governance policies, which weren't up to standard.
The consultant's work paid off, with Belfast Aquatics securing another two months' insurance cover, and in May the centre was told its insurer was prepared to extend the policy for a full year.
Because of the centre's governance and insurance problems, the premium on the new one-year policy is significantly higher than the historical rates and Belfast Aquatics' committee of management has indicated it would be unable to pay the monthly fee.
The committee has written to council asking for $91,712.3 for the 2022-23 financial year so it can make the inflated insurance payments.
The money would be on top of the $200,000 annual payment council makes to the centre to defray its running costs.
Council officers have recommended Moyne Shire commit the extra funds to keep Belfast Aquatics afloat, but expressed concerns about the additional payment becoming a recurrent cost to council.
Councillors will vote on the payment at Tuesday's monthly council meeting.
