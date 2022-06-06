The Standard

Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics asks Moyne Shire Council for extra $91k to pay insurance

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 6 2022 - 8:42am, first published 6:15am
Cash splash: Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics has written to Moyne Shire Council to ask for more than $91,000 in extra funds so the pool can pay its insurance premiums. Picture: Morgan Hancock

The community-run Belfast Aquatics leisure centre in Port Fairy has asked Moyne Shire Council for a $91,000 bailout as it battles to maintain its insurance cover.

