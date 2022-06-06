The Standard

Cobden footballer Flynn Penry makes 2022 Vic Country team to play at AFL under 16 championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG V: Cobden's Flynn Penry will represent Vic Country at the AFL under championships.

COBDEN footballer Flynn Penry is hoping to play a ruck-forward role for Vic Country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.