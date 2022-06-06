COBDEN footballer Flynn Penry is hoping to play a ruck-forward role for Vic Country.
The emerging tall - he's already 200 centimetres - was picked in the squad for the upcoming AFL under 16 championships.
Advertisement
It will play three games, starting against Vic Metro at Ikon Park on Saturday.
Vic Country will also test itself against Western Australia at Queensland's Metricon Stadium on July 5 and South Australia at Therbarton Oval on July 9.
Penry, 16, said he was thrilled to be part of the team.
"I think I am the tallest in the team but there's a few big boys," he said.
"I have always been pretty tall and I never really stopped, I just kept growing. I've started to slow a bit now but I still hopefully have a bit of growth in me.
"I like to think I cover the ground nicely and set up behind the ball not too badly and also my ground skills for a big boy aren't too bad.
"I think I've had to come into my size a bit. I used to be a bit dopey."
The teenager, who goes to boarding school in Ballarat, said a two-minute bike ride to Mars Stadium for NAB League training was ideal.
He's training twice a week with the under 19 team and aspires to make that age group next year.
The AFL is a long-term goal.
"You take it one bite at a time but I think it's every young kid's dream to hopefully get on that stage," Penry said.
"I'll try my hardest, take every opportunity and bit of coaching I can get. If it works out, it works out and if it doesn't I'll try and get to the highest level I can."
Penry, whose family is based in Camperdown, credited the support of his home club for his rise up the ranks.
"I am now based at boarding school at Ballarat Grammar but I still go home and play for Cobden, they're a pretty welcoming club," he said.
"I'd recommend anyone playing for them."
Cobden under 16 coach Brett Taylor said Penry was a promising footballer who had started at the Bombers in the under 12s.
"For somebody that size, his mobility and skills are probably his biggest assets at this stage," he said.
Advertisement
"He is a very good tap ruckman too, he's very clever there. He gets around and covers the ground.
"There's still a fair bit of improvement in him as well. He hasn't filled out his body shape and potential yet. It will come in the future. He is very promising."
The Vic Country under 18 squad has a trial game at Werribee this weekend with South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual a chance to play.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.