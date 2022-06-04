The Standard

Harry Sumner, Charlie Lucas concussed in Camperdown loss to Hamilton Kangaroos

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 4 2022 - 11:13am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCUSSED: Camperdown's Harry Sumner, pictured earlier this season, was hurt in the Magpies' loss to Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture: Anthony Brady

CAMPERDOWN is bracing to be without two emerging footballers when it tackles North Warrnambool Eagles next round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.