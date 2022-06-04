CAMPERDOWN is bracing to be without two emerging footballers when it tackles North Warrnambool Eagles next round.
Charlie Lucas and Harry Sumner were both concussed in the Magpies' 10.11 (71) to 8.12 (60) loss to Hamilton Kangaroos at Leura Oval on Saturday and will miss round nine through AFL Victoria protocols.
Pies coach Neville Swayn said Zach 'Kev' Harrop-Anderson (corkie) was also hurt as the team was consigned to its sixth defeat in eight matches.
Both coaches labelled the contest "scrappy".
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron said it was a relief to secure the win.
"It was an ugly one at times but we got there. There were times where I thought it was going to break open a little bit but it didn't and they just kept hanging on and hanging on to their credit.
"We didn't play our best footy, that's for sure. Late in the game I threw Taine Morris down back and had an extra one in the back line and it was probably the difference because they'd started to get a run on."
Waldron was pleased the Kangaroos scored a win on the road, praising Darcy Russell (four goals) and Rory Gill for their contributions.
"Rory had a ripping game in the midfield, won a lot of the ball and got it rolling our way," he said.
"Mick McMeel did a good job on Sam Gordon too. I think he kept him to one (goal) for the day and made it tough for him."
Swayn, who credited Jarrod Evans' performance in the back line and ever-reliable midfielder Cam Spence, said the Magpies took positives out of the contest.
"We started well and were up by a couple of goals early and then it was a bit of a scrap and a battle all day," Swayn said.
"We gave ourselves an opportunity which is probably the most pleasing thing, we gave ourselves a chance to win.
"We just couldn't execute it to make it happen.
"There were opportunities late in the third where we could've kicked two or three and put more scoreboard pressure on them.
"In those types of games, you just have to take those opportunities.
"The boys fought it out hard which is nice but you don't get any (premiership) points for trying hard I'm afraid."
