JASON Rowan is edging closer to the Hampden league goal-kicking record as his coach says the 35-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.
The Warrnambool forward kicked 15 goals against Port Fairy on Saturday, taking his 2022 tally to 49 from eight matches.
Advertisement
Rowan said he needed another 61 goals to break Tony 'Rusty' Russell's record of 1020.
Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Rowan was eye-catching in their 27.20 (182) to 5.7 (37) win at Reid Oval on Saturday on a day which doubled as the club's 2012 premiership reunion.
"It's really amazing. It doesn't matter his age and all the goals he's kicked - to kick 15 goals in a game of footy (is great), and he's kicked six points, so had 20 shots at goal, and taken over 20 marks," he said.
"They double teamed him and triple teamed him. The delivery was good but his ability to still mark the ball and kick that many goals is amazing."
Rowan was the beneficiary of quicker ball movement after half-time.
"Port Fairy were rolling numbers behind the ball a bit and Matt Sully sat in the hole for a fair chunk of the game and if we went too slow it allowed him time to get back and he's a really good mark of the footy," Parkinson said.
"Once we moved the ball a bit more laterally and faster, he wasn't able to get back. I think Rowy had 4.4 at half-time and he ends up with 15 so he's kicked 11 goals in the second half and that was through our ball movement in the middle of the ground."
Parkinson said Rowan was still looking for ways to improve as a footballer in the twilight of his career.
"It's tough work being a concreter for Shojun and he doesn't miss training," he said.
"I often say to him 'if you want a night off mate, have one' but he doesn't like doing that. He wants to touch the footy all the time and keep working on his craft."
Jordy Foott (hamstring tightness) was sidelined in the second half and is in doubt for Friday night's match against Koroit at Reid Oval.
Parkinson said the defender has been battling soft tissue issues this season.
"He only played two minutes in the third quarter and said it was no good so it was really precautionary," he said.
"We'll see how he pulls up but he'll be very doubtful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.