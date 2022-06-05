The Standard

Jason Rowan kicks 15 goals in Warrnambool's rout of Port Fairy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 5 2022 - 2:49am, first published 12:40am
KICKING ON: Jason Rowan booted 15 goals for Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

JASON Rowan is edging closer to the Hampden league goal-kicking record as his coach says the 35-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

