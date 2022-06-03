Darcy Graham was 18 when he won his first senior flag for Warrnambool. By 19, he was a two-time premiership player, and at 20, was 16-points short of a three-peat.
"I was like a lot of these guys coming through now, just trying to get a game," Graham said of his first flag appearance in 2012. "And trying to impress.
"I missed out in 2010, I was first emergency as a 16-year-old. But then 2012 was my first year out of under 18s."
Graham, now 28, is among several players from that dream team aiming to return to the pinnacle of the Hampden league.
Several reunions will play out at Reid Oval on Saturday, including 2012. Along with seven senior football catch ups, there is two netball, two reserves and two junior football reunions. But before Graham and guys like Jason Rowan, Sam Cowling, Jackson Bell, Damien McCorkell and Jed Turland can reminisce, they have a job to do on the field against Port Fairy as part of the Blues' current crop of senior players.
Graham, who started at the club as a junior, hopes the team can "turn it on" for its past premiership players and have "a bit fun" that night.
And while the ultimate level of success may have eluded the club in recent years, Graham feels it is slowly returning to the heights of its last golden period.
"A lot of guys putting in the extra effort, and we've got heaps more numbers and pressure coming down from the reserves which I don't reckon we've had for a long time," he said. "This year, I reckon we're on the right track, I think we're as good as anyone on the day and we're only getting better."
The midfielder said the feeling around the group and at training was also improving.
"Back then it was such a joy to come to training, everyone would be happy and having a joke," Graham said. "That's another thing about this year, everyone's getting out there and having a laugh but when we have to be serious, we are.
"I reckon if you're enjoying being at training, it makes you want to go, and it makes you play better. It's definitely shown in the last few weeks."
Graham, a welder-by-trade, has struggled with a groin injury to start the season. He played two games in the reserves in round two and five, but is finally feeling his form turning.
"I've only just come back (into the seniors) and played half a game against Cobden and played a full game last week (against Camperdown)," he said. "I felt I went well and starting to find a bit of form now."
Port Fairy has forfeited its reserves match for a second week in a row, with the under 18.5 match to start from 12pm instead.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
