The Standard

Warrnambool premiership player Darcy Graham aiming to return to Hampden league pinnacle

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:00am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE CHARGE: Darcy Graham is one of several current senior players to have been a part of Warrnambool's 2012 premiership team. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Darcy Graham was 18 when he won his first senior flag for Warrnambool. By 19, he was a two-time premiership player, and at 20, was 16-points short of a three-peat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.