Port Fairy and Camperdown look set to get back some experienced heads after blow-out losses last round.
Camperdown welcomes back Luke Clarke, Luke Molan and Isaac Stephens, who was a late out last week against Warrnambool, for its round eight clash against Hamilton.
Sam Gordon has been named in the squad, but coach Neville Swayn said the full forward was a wait-and-see until after Thursday night training.
Swayn believes the inclusions will benefit the group after it was handed a triple-digit drubbing last week.
"Isaac's our centre half forward, which is where we really fell down last week with our key forwards, so that's crucial," he said. "Luke Clarke can play either forward or back, and same as Molan, so we've got a bit of flexibility and experience. We've got a fairly young group, so to get those guys back is really important for us.
"We went indoors (on Tuesday) it was that cold, but we had a really good review, an honest review. We've got to be consistent and cleaner with the footy."
After forfeiting its reserves last round with injuries littering the club, Port Fairy have named Kaine Mercovich, Tom Sullivan and Hamish Gleeson ahead of an away game against Warrnambool. Brad Bull and Ethan Boyd will miss for the Blues, with Bull taking precautions after hurting his neck last round while Boyd is unavailable.
Coach Ben Parkinson said his team would get in two like-for-like players with Paddy Anderson and Luke Cody to return.
"Paddy was a bit tight with his hamstring last week, and Luke's missed a month with an ankle," Parkinson said. "It's come good, so looking forward to getting him back on that half back flank where Ethan and Brad play and Paddy will go to his wing or on-ball role."
Parkinson said it was important his team continued to execute its processes ahead of big games against Koroit and Portland in coming rounds.
Cobden will make one change ahead of its test against in-form North Warrnambool. Tom Spokes comes out after suffering a concussion last week, while Liam Loubey returns after a niggling leg injury and flu sidelined him in recent weeks.
Coach Dan Casey said it was a "welcome comeback" for Loubey who was best on ground against Koroit in round five. Casey said his group was looking forward to the challenge of playing the Eagles.
"They are probably the favourite to win it," Casey said. "But every week is a challenge and we're looking forward to it. We need to get our defensive game right and if we can play the way we want to, you never know what happens."
Fresh of their win against South, North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie confirmed two changes, with Tom James returning from a stint in reserves while Jack Burke gets his chance after strong form in the twos this year.
Last week's best on ground, Bailey Jenkinson will be rested with soreness, while Harry Keast misses through NAB League commitments with the Rebels.
TEAMS
As supplied by clubs
South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake Bloods
South Warrnambool
B: L. Mullen, H. Lee, B. Rantall
HB: N. Thompson, M. McCluggage, C. Gallichan
C: J. Hussey, B. Beks, J. Henderson
HF: S. Beks, J. Dye, J. Herrmann
F: R. Henderson, D. Weir, S. Kelly
R: J. Saunders, J. Maher, O. Bridgewater
Int: A. Stevens, L. Youl, M. Irving, T. Williamson
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: D. Kenna, G. Bourke, D. Jones
HB: H. Porter, H. Roberts, J. Crawley
C: I. Kenna, X. Vickers, W. Berryman
HF: R. Hutchins, D. O'Connor, N. Roberts
F: J. Lehmann, B. Carracher, M. Baxter
R: J. Harris, M. Arundell, T. Royal
Int: W. Kain, E. Arundell, R. Tanner
Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles
Cobden
B: T. Marshall, Z. Green, J. Worboys
HB: S. Thow, C. Koroneos, T. Anderson
C: M. Kemp, L. Loubey, L. Hickey
HF: P. Pekin, L. Smith, L. Cahill
F: R. Mcvilly, J. Hickey, J. Hutt
R: T. Humphrey, C. Darcy, G. Rooke
Int: L. Darcy, H. Herschell, O. Darcy
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J. Johnstone, T. James, T. Batten
HB: B. Jenkinson, B. Kellett, L. Wines
C: J. Bermingham, H. Keast, J. Grundy
HF: J. Greene, A. Wines, F. Jones
F: D. Johnstone, N. Vardy, J. Lewis
R: B. Smedts, B. Mugavin, T. Porter
Int: S. Morter, A. Sinclair, M. Wines, J. Porter
Warrnambool v Port Fairy
Warrnambool
B: L. Cody, J. Foott, A. Lowe
HB: J. Chittick, L. Bidmade, R. Mast
C: J. Bell, O. Opperman, D. Mccorkell
HF: T. Ludeman, S. Cowling, A. Radley
F: J. Rowan, H. Ryan, J. Turland
R: B. Howard, J. Turland, M. Bidmade
Int: C. Hoffmann, L. Worden, D. Graham, P. Anderson
Port Fairy
B: M. Staude, B. Goonan
HB: X. Stevens, J. Gibb, H. Gleeson
C: D. Smith, J. Duncan, K. Mercovich
HF: G. Swarbrick, B. Dalton, M. Sully
F: J. Bartlett, O. Pollock, T. Finn
R: T. Sullivan, P. Lee, A. Mcmeel
Int: N. Hayes, S. Lucardie, J. Conrick
Koroit v PFNCC
Koroit
B: F. Robb, J. O'Sullivan, P. O'Sullivan
HB: J. Whitehead, A. Pulling, B. Dobson
C: D. McCutcheon, J. Block, M. Petersen
HF: J. Korewha, T. McPherson, P. Haberfield
F: D. Mooney, J. Neave, S. Dobson
R: B. Harrington, J. Hausler, L. Hoy
Int: N. Whiting, C. O'Donnell, C. Byrne, J. Coghlan West, W. Couch, J. Lloyd
PFNCC
B: P. Haylock, J. Edwards, H. McIntyre
HB: P. Procter, J. Jenner, N. Haylock
C: J. Walsh, K. Richardson, L. Huppatz
HF: M. Curtis, M. England, A. Shepherd
F: J. Dunlop, K. Lovell, T. Sharp
R: B. Malcolm, D. Jackson, T. Jennings
Int: T. Haylock, S. Hampshire, C. Peters
Camperdown v Hamilton Kangaroos
Camperdown
B: L. Clarke, Z. Harrop- Anderson, J. Evans
HB: A. Gordon, J. Place, L. O'Neil
C: J. Dundon, H. Sumner, C. Spence
HF: C. Lucas, I. Stephens, T. Fitzgerald
F: A. Royal, E. Lucas, S. Gordon
R: T. Kent, E. Coates, Z. Sinnott
Int: J. O'Neil, L. Molan, M. Sinnott, D. Coates, L. Ball, N. Jones, N. Payne
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: A. Glare, M. McMeel, B. Mason
HB: J. Hickey, L. Barnes, C. Pither
C: B. Hicks, D. White, R. Gill
HF: T. Morris, H. Waldron, D. Rentsch
F: L. Uebergang, D. Russell, H. Cook
R: J. Whyte, C. Murrie, A. Pepper
Int: R. Sigley, A. Noske, Z. Burgess
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
