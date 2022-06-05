Former captain Jarryd Hay is in the selection frame after missing Terang Mortlake's past four matches with a knee complaint.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said Hay "was a chance" to play Cobden in round nine.
Advertisement
His experience would be a boost for the Bloods who were overrun by South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday, losing 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31).
Kenna, who has lost captain Joe Arundell for the season with a shoulder injury and expects ruckman Darcy Hobbs to miss a couple more weeks, said his team showed patches against the Roosters.
"We were pretty reasonable for three quarters," he said.
"I thought our first quarter was good and our second quarter a bit of a letdown. I thought we lifted our effort in the second half.
"The boys needed to respond with their effort which they did."
Kenna was full of praise for the Roosters (7-1).
"At the end of the day, South is probably up there with the top sides based on what they've done in the first eight rounds," he said.
"They set up well and make it hard for the opposition to move the ball forward.
"Their experience stood out from the sidelines, their direction from certain players. We just lacked that direction with how young we are the moment.
"We have had more senior players not playing over the past three to four games as well and it's probably taken its toll."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.