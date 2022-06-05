The Standard

Ex-captain Terang Mortlake Jarryd Hay in frame to return from injury

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 5 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
RECOVERING: Jarryd Hay has been out with a knee issue.

Former captain Jarryd Hay is in the selection frame after missing Terang Mortlake's past four matches with a knee complaint.

