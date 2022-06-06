More than 30 objections have been lodged against plans to turn one of Warrnambool's waste transfer stations into a 24-hour operation.
Warrnambool City Council said its planning staff were working through the application and objections, and the proposal would be considered at a future council meeting.
Cleanaway, which operates the facility on Koroit Street, is seeking to amend its planning permit so it can extend its operating hours for the "holding and storing of putrescible waste".
The site also processes general waste including mattresses, furniture, tyres, oil, polystyrene, glass, cardboard and paper, e-waste, fluro lights, green waste, timber, plaster and any combination of soil, sand, bricks, concrete, tiles and rocks.
According to the company's planning application, Cleanaway facilitates and fosters recycling practices that minimise waste generation and reduce waste that is normally destined for landfill.
"General waste is regularly transferred from the Warrnambool Waste Transfer Station site to the Cleanaway Stawell landfill where this waste is deposited into EPA-licensed landfill cells and compacted," the application says.
"Cleanaway also work in partnership with local companies who re-use and recycle...products.
"This is beneficial by investing and supporting a local economy and fostering good business relationships with other local companies.
"Cleanaway is also constantly searching for future recycling opportunities to minimise waste generation and looking at alternatives that reduce environmental impacts from landfilling activities."
Testing found noise and odour from the site would comply with regulations if it was given approval to extend the times it operates, according to the application.
"The main odour sources from the site are likely to be the receival and storage of green waste and putrescible waste due to its high composition of organic waste such as food waste," the application says.
"The handling of such waste is likely to generate odour which will build up as waste is stored over the day.
"The odour assessment concludes that the 250-metre buffer does not affect any residential land, and in the event of an upset event, there are no expected impacts to nearby residents."
"Based on the measured and predicted noise levels, the operation of the transfer station will comply with the night-time criteria if it is to operate 24 hours."
The company was contacted for comment.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
