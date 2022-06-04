Bidding for a four-bedroom Warrnambool home was strong on Saturday with three bidders pushing the sale price more than $50,000 above its reserve.
The home at 20 Kingston Close, in the city's north-west, sold for $865,000 to a Warrnambool couple who will live at the property.
Ray White Warrnambool auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the home had a price guide of $770,000 to $830,000 and it was a great outcome.
"The owners did a great job of presenting it and it's been well looked after," Mr Torpy said. "We had really solid interest. It was a campaign that ran through the election and interest rates and the interest didn't seem to waver."
There were three Warrnambool bidders keen to purchase the property and a crowd of about 60 people watched on.
Bidding started at $800,000 and went up in ten-thousand-dollar increments to $820,000 and then five-thousand-dollar bids up to $850,000.
The three parties continued to bid in one-thousand-dollar and $500 bids to reach the final sale price of $865,000.
Mr Torpy said home was in the higher price range and having three competitive bidders reflected the quality of the home and the continued strength of the city's market.
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 5 Floral Place in Warrnambool's east also sold at auction.
Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Harry Ponting said the home sold for $452,000 to a Melbourne investor, which was within the property's price guide of $420,000 to $460,000.
He said there were three bidders and about 40 people attended the auction.
Mr Ponting said bidding started at $350,000 going up in $20,000 bids up to $410,000. It then went to five-thousand-dollar bids to reach $440,000 and in one and two thousand dollar increments to reach the sale price of $452,000.
Mr Ponting said it was a good outcome and the seller was happy with the result.
"We had good interest, being in east Warrnambool and anything that's below that median price is getting a bit of interest as well," Mr Ponting said.
