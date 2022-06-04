The Standard

Two Warrnambool homes sell at auction on Saturday

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 4 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Popular: A four-bedroom home at 20 Kingston Close in Warrnambool's north-west sold for $865,000 on Sunday.

Bidding for a four-bedroom Warrnambool home was strong on Saturday with three bidders pushing the sale price more than $50,000 above its reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.