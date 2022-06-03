The Standard

Dredging costs for Warrnambool's Lady Bay skyrocket, program to be scaled back

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:15am
Dredging costs soar, project scaled back

Skyrocketing costs of the long-overdue dredging of Warrnambool's Lady Bay has created a funding dilemma for the council with its $1 million budget only able to fund just over half the works.

Katrina Lovell

