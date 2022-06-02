The Standard

Emmanuel College and community mourn the loss of passionate teacher Michelle Joseph

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:50am, first published 6:15am
Leader: Emmanuel College teacher Michelle Joseph, who died suddenly, is being remembered as a passionate educator who treated every student as though they were the most important person in her class.

A passionate young educator who died suddenly, leaving behind two small children, has left a lasting impact on the region's students and everyone she met.

