Warrnambool Racing Club will lose meetings when an extended track renovation takes place later in the year.
A weed that caused track staff headaches in the lead up to Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival has not been eradicated.
Poa annua, which is the scourge of track managers at racecourses in Victoria and New South Wales, thrives during winter months and is a weed with a shallow root system that grows in clumps in the grass.
It has progressively got worse as the track has aged.
Attempts to get the better of the environmental weed at the 400, 1400 and 1600-metre marks have failed and three scheduled race meetings scheduled will not go ahead.
The Standard discovered no meetings were listed on Racing Victoria's website for Warrnambool from August 23 until Jericho Cup Day on November 27.
When contacted, Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said the club was awaiting confirmation of race dates for the 2022-23 season.
"We're in constant discussions with our stakeholders about the track," he said.
"The track is usually closed in September for track works but this year it looks like bigger works are planned.
"I've got to congratulate our track staff who did a magnificent job managing the track over the carnival. First indications are we'll lose three meetings in October and November but we're confident our meetings listed in June and July will go ahead.
"We must eradicate the Poa to ensure our May carnival and other meetings can be run on the best possible racing surface and if that means we lose a couple of meetings later in the year, we'll have to do that."
