The Standard

St Vincent de Paul urges south-west people to seek help as they launch launch winter appeal

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:37am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET US HELP YOU: St Joseph's Warrnambool conference president Jill Haberfield and St Vincent de Paul north western central council president Chris Pye have urged those in need to seek help. Picture: Chris Doheny

Crisis support volunteers anticipating a busy winter in the south-west have issued a plea: let us help you.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.