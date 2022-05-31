The Standard

Residents fear the worst as they attend a public forum discussing crisis at Portland District Health

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORRYING: Member for South-west Coast Roma Britnell with Jessa Laws at the public forum in Portland where some residents voiced their concerns about the hospital. Picture: Chris Doheny

One man fears he'll go blind before he gets surgery while a woman says she's been downgraded from category one to three amid the growing crisis at Portland District Health.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.