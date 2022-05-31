A $12 million state Liberal Party commitment to build new surf clubrooms at Warrnambool foreshore has helped to raise the profile of the project, its club captain says.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy met with surf club representatives on Tuesday after making the announcement for the surf club funding - along with $8 million to shore up the crumbling breakwater wall.
Club captain Jo McDowall said they were really thrilled and grateful for the pledge towards its $12 million revamp and hoped the project could get under way within months.
"Anytime a political party comes forward and says 'this is an important project for our region' it helps to raise the profile of our project," she said.
"We've been working all along at all levels of state and federal government.
"This has enormous benefits for our community. We are sporting clubs but primarily we're an emergency service."
Mr Guy said funding for the projects would be taken care of "quickly" and would be included in the first budget an elected Liberal Party would hand down if it won the November state election.
"One thing my party does is we go to elections with fully costed, fully funded announcements and this is another and we'll do it for the right reasons because the community needs it," he said. "It's about time the government stopped playing favourites as they do and actually govern for the whole state."
Mr Guy said the announcement was part of a $20 million plan to rebuild Warrnambool's whole foreshore precinct from the breakwater to the surf club.
"This facility is old. It's dated. It needs to be rebuilt," he said.
"It's overdue. It's about time. It's a vote of confidence in Warrnambool. It's a vote of confidence in South West Coast and we are very proud to make that announcement.
"It's part of our plan to rebuild and recover every part of the state, not just Melbourne."
Mr Guy said designs for the surf club would see a new facility built closer to the water which was better for safety.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the surf club investment was "well overdue".
She said the volunteers did a fantastic job keeping people safe and it was about time they had the facility they needed.
"There's never been money injected into this. This is community-built in the 1950s. It's got electrical problems, it's got safety issues," she said.
The location, Ms Britnell said, meant the view of swimmers along the beach was blocked and obstructed by shrubs.
She said the new design would also allow better access for emergency service vehicles, something that had been flagged as an issue in the past. Ms Britnell said funding for the state-owned breakwater wall was also needed.
"The breakwater is at risk of falling into the ocean," she said.
"That iconic infrastructure that makes Warrnambool such a beautiful place to visit, and enjoyment of the boardwalk and whole precinct will be at risk if it's not fixed."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
