One of three stolen firearms was allegedly pointed at a husband and wife during a brazen farm burglary in the south-west.
Mount Gambier's Matthew Bukovskis, 36, was allegedly identified as one of the offenders after his DNA was located at the property.
The man was in March extradited to Victoria charged with theft, possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and reckless conduct endangering life.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court via video-link on Monday where he made a successful bail application.
A western region crime squad detective told the court the charges related to an alleged burglary at a farming property in Strathdownie, 16 kilometres east of the SA border, on January 20.
He said a married couple returned home about midday to discover an unknown black Holden commodore parked adjacent to their shed.
They observed two unknown offenders running from the rear of the yard.
One was allegedly holding three firearms belonging to the victims and another a silver jemmy bar.
The detective said one of the accused men pointed one of the guns at the couple, who feared for their life.
The woman, who was driving, quickly reversed and fled the scene to seek refuge.
The sedan fled the property in a northerly direction.
It's alleged a .22 calibre rifle, a 12 gauge Browning shotgun and the centrefire .222 rifle were stolen, as well as a chainsaw.
Crime scene officers later attended and processed the property, which led to Mr Bukovskis being identified.
A subsequent search of his property allegedly uncovered the centrefire .222 rifle, which was wrapped in newspaper dated January 22.
Two firearms remain outstanding.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said he was troubled about the safety and wellbeing of the public, as well as the victims.
"A husband and wife return home to their property to have weapons pointed at them," he said.
"I'm sure every time they pull into their driveway, they will reflect that."
The magistrate said while he had "some serious reservations" about Mr Bukovskis, he would bail him with very strict bail conditions.
Those include an 8am to 8pm curfew, complying with the Court Integrated Services Program and remaining in Victoria.
The magistrate said reasons for bail included a stable address, available treatment and strong family support.
Mr Bukovskis will appear in court again on June 17.
