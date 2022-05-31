The Standard

Mount Gambier man charged over Strathdownie burglary released on bail

Updated May 31 2022 - 8:04am, first published 5:30am
Forensics lead to ID of man who allegedly waved stolen gun at resident.

One of three stolen firearms was allegedly pointed at a husband and wife during a brazen farm burglary in the south-west.

