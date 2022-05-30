The Standard

Alex Dyson concedes Wannon federal election race to Liberal rival Dan Tehan

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:16am, first published May 30 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thankful: Wannon independent candidate Alex Dyson thanked the voters and volunteers who helped make the electorate marginal. Photo: Morgan Hancock.

Independent candidate for Wannon Alex Dyson has conceded the election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.