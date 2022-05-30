The Standard

Portland man who set friend on fire fronts Supreme Court of Victoria

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 30 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GUILTY: A Portland man who set his best mate on fire three years ago has heard of the lasting impact of his offending in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

A Portland man doused in petrol and set alight by his best mate three years ago says his family thought he wouldn't survive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.