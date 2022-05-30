A Portland man doused in petrol and set alight by his best mate three years ago says his family thought he wouldn't survive.
Kevin Taplin's victim impact statement was heard in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.
The man was seriously injured in April 2019 when his friend and housemate Umit Gorgulu, 40, took a five-litre jerry can, doused him in petrol and set him on fire.
The pair met when Gorgulu was homeless and they soon became close friends after Mr Taplin gave him a place to live.
Gorgulu was found guilty of intentionally causing serious injury at a trial in Warrnambool in March.
He was found not guilty of the more serious charge of attempted murder.
Gorgulu appeared in court again on Monday for a plea hearing.
His victim told the court his life had changed significantly since the offending.
Mr Taplin said he now suffered post traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia and insomnia.
He said he carried a significant amount of guilt knowing his family had to endure daily visits and calls from the Alfred Hospital. He was in a coma for three weeks and said his family was advised he was unlikely to survive.
"I carry this emotional burden daily," he said.
Mr Taplin said he no longer believed it was possibly to "truly know someone" and his physical scars were a lifetime reminder of Gorgulu's crimes.
"I'm now acutely aware of the unpredictability of humans - this is a direct result of the violation I experienced," he said.
On April 18, 2019, he and Gorgulu had driven from their home in Portland to pick up a motorbike in Hamilton.
An altercation later occurred with Gorgulu hanging from the door of Mr Taplin's ute as the victim tried to drive away.
Gorgulu grabbed the jerry can, which Mr Taplin had packed for the motorbike, and doused him and the ute in petrol before setting him alight.
Mr Taplin rolled on the ground in an attempt to extinguish the fire and screamed for help.
Nearby residents then poured water on him.
On Monday prosecutor Raymond Gibson said it was "because of the very swift and civic-mindedness of the neighbours that he probably survived".
The victim spent weeks in hospital after suffering severe burns to his head, upper body and internal organs.
Barrister James McQuillan said his client had "always expressed remorse and regret for his actions on that day".
But Justice Amanda Fox said his remorse was "somewhat undercut" as Gorgulu maintained the whole thing was an accident.
She said if jurors had believed the offending was accidental, Gorgulu would have been acquitted.
The defence has repeatedly claimed Gorgulu poured petrol on the roof of the ute and began flicking a lighter to frighten the victim.
Mr McQuillan said his client conceded the offending was "stupid and wrong" and had since expressed significant insight into his anger issues.
Gorgulu has a criminal history involving the contravention of family violence intervention orders, unlawful assault, and drug and driving offences.
He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years' jail for the intentionally causing serious injury charge and has already served 1138 days in custody on remand.
Gorgulu will be sentenced at a later date.
