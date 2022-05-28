The Standard

North Warrnambool home sold under the hammer

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 28 2022 - 5:26am, first published 2:30am
SOLD: A four-bedroom home in North Warrnambool sold above the top end of the range at auction on Saturday. Ray White's Fergus Torpy said the sale followed a peak in buyer inspection inquiries across the region last week. Picture: Jessica Howard

A four-bedroom North Warrnambool home has been snapped up at auction as buyer inspection inquiries increase across the region.

