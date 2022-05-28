Warrnambool police are investigating criminal damage to a Koroit Street business overnight Friday.
A police spokesman said a window was intentionally smashed at the shopfront of Piercing and Hair by Georgia.
The business owner was notified of the damage early on Saturday.
Staff were able to clean up prior to opening hours and appointments weren't impacted by the offending.
CCTV footage of the incident has been released in an attempt to identify the offenders.
The video shows a man and woman on Koroit Street before the male kicks the front window and continues walking.
The man appears to be wearing a dark-coloured hoody and light grey pants.
The incident is believed to have happened shortly shortly before 12.30am.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
