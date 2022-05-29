The Standard

Six countries targeted in Warrnambool hockey's Games bid

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 29 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fast-track: Andrew Skillern, Mark Bridge, Mayor Vicki Jellie, Paul Dillion and Dan Tehan at the hockey pitch with is set for an upgrade. Picture: Chris Doheny

The welcome mat has been rolled out to six countries as hockey pushes ahead with its bid to host training camps in Warrnambool ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.