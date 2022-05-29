The Standard
The two offenders and the victim, all aged in their mid 20s, are known to each other

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 29 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:00am
Stabbed: Police believe a sharp implement was used to inflict a wound to the upper right arm of a victim in his Timor Street home. This is a file image.

Warrnambool police are in the process of tracking down two men in their 20s after a victim was stabbed during a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

