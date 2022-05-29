Warrnambool police are in the process of tracking down two men in their 20s after a victim was stabbed during a home invasion early Saturday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said two offenders went to a property at the eastern end of Timor Street about 1.30am Saturday.
One man forced his way through the front door, located a man asleep in a front room and stabbed him with a sharp implement to the upper right arm.
The victim suffered a significant wound which required treatment at the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"The victim has then fled after being attacked, he's been chased by the two offenders, but has been able to avoid detection," Detective Senior Constable Verity said.
The offenders and the victim, all aged in their mid 20s, are known to each other.
"It's understood that previous interactions and a mistaken belief held by the offenders has led to the incident early Saturday morning," the investigator said.
It's believed that one of the offenders was recently released from prison.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said the offenders were driving a blue and silver 1989 Nissan Patrol four-wheel-drive.
"We know who the offenders are and request them to come forward to give us a version of events so that this situation can be clarified and resolved," he said.
"This is a disturbing incident involving a victim being attacked and stabbed while asleep in his own home.
"Anyone with information about the incident, the offenders or the vehicle is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Detective Senior Constable Verity said police were also seeking information about wanted 26-year-old Warrnambool man Zachary Miller.
He said police alleged that Miller had been involved in a number of petrol drive-offs in Warrnambool and district, as far away as Camperdown and Mortlake.
Miller is driving a white 2004 Ford Ranger utility and he regularly changes its false number plates.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said police alleged Miller had been involved in "four or five" police evades after he refused to stop when directed to do so by officers.
Last month police said Miller was wanted on a warrant of imprisonment after breaching parole and cutting off his ankle bracelet.
He is known to frequent Warrnambool and district.
Police are particularly keen to find where Miller is hiding so they can arrest him before he starts driving.
Anyone who sees Miller should contact triple-zero (000) immediately and anyone with information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
