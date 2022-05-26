The Standard

Moyne Shire Council asks Victorian government for Koroit hospital masterplan funding

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:40am, first published 5:00am
Coming down: The former Koroit and District Memorial Hospital is being demolished, with Moyne Health and Moyne Shire Council eager to ensure the site is used for maximum community benefit. Photo: Anthony Brady.

Moyne Shire councillors have lobbied Health Minister Martin Foley for funding to develop a masterplan for the former Koroit hospital site.

