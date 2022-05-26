TWO creative forwards will bolster North Warrnambool Eagles' attack on Saturday.
Jarryd Lewis returns from injury and Adam Wines from suspension for their Hampden league clash against South Warrnambool at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Key position player Joe McKinnon will after injuring his ankle at training on Tuesday night.
The top-five clash, which doubles as the WorkSafe Country Club game, looms as an intriguing match-up.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie said his side, which has a 3-3 win-loss record, was excited about the challenge of hosting the undefeated Roosters.
"Their (off-season) additions to their forward line have really helped," he said.
"They can really stretch sides now. I feel like we're getting closer to playing our best footy.
"I know we're on the right track."
South Warrnambool brought in two experienced midfielders with Nick Thompson, who was out with COVID-19 protocols last week, and James Hussey returning to the side.
"There's lots of experience there and we know North value the contest very well so we've brought in two players who have built their careers around contested footy," Roosters coach Mat Battistello said.
Nick's brother Sam Thompson is out with the flu while energetic forward Will White has returned to NAB League side GWV Rebels.
Battistello said White had made a positive impression at the Rebels.
"He's is going great and speaking to them (the Rebels) regularly as we do he is doing all the things we see locally," he said.
"He is a really coachable kid which they've noticed already. He'll continue to improve whatever program he is in."
Cobden has made two changes and is contemplating a third for its away clash against Hamilton Kangaroos.
The Bombers have added defender Josh Worboys and forward Tom Spokes and potentially backman Zac Green.
"Zac is back from a shoulder reconstruction and played in the reserves last week," Cobden coach Dan Casey said.
"We are debating about whether or not to give him another week or not. It was like he hadn't missed a beat (in the reserves last week)."
Experienced Bomber Louis Robertson will miss with a troublesome achilles and Isaac McVilly, who debuted last week, will returned to the under 18s.
Camperdown has lost key forward Sam Gordon for its match against Warrnambool at Leura Oval.
Gordon is battling a sore back and will be sidelined, along with the experienced Luke Molan (knee) and Hamish Sinnott (NAB League).
The three inclusions - Judah Dundon, Nick Jones and Gus Gordon - missed last round with illness.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn, who returns from COVID-19 protocols, said they were being cautious with Gordon - the league's leading goal-kicker last year.
"Sam has been a bit sore in his back and it just wasn't worth the risk so we'll just give him a week off," he said.
Swayn said the Magpies' attack would look a bit different.
"(His brother Gus) forward is an option but we probably won't because Gus has been really good this year down back," he said.
"We'll still go with Isaac Stephens and Timmy 'Fitz' (Fitzgerald) and Eddie Lucas might roll through there and we have two ruckmen who might roll through there as well.
"It will be a little bit of a different look. I think Sam has only missed one game since he came back (to the club) so we've got used to him being down there.
"It will be a bit of a different look but sometimes that's a good thing - everyone has to take a bit more ownership and a different role so we have more avenues to goal."
Warrnambool has lost key defender Tim O'Keeffe to a hamstring strain and wingman Paddy Anderson to hamstring tightness.
"Paddy is just tightness so we're not going to risk it. It could be a little bit slippery on the weekend so it's not worth taking a risk and missing a month when he'll probably only miss one," Blues coach Ben Parkinson said.
"Timmy might be a bit longer. I am not 100 per cent sure how long but he'll miss two to three."
Teenager Amon Radley returns from COVID-19 and Cooper Hoffmann has been elevated from the under 18s.
Koroit has named two debutants - Curran O'Donnell and Jack Coghlan-West - among three changes for its contest against Port Fairy at Gardens Oval.
Damaging utility Jack O'Sullivan (flu) returns to the side while Sam Dobson (ankle), Brett Harrington (achilles) and Tom Baulch (NAB League) go out.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said Harrington, who played his 250th game last week, had been battling achilles tightness and would be assessed on a weekly basis.
Portland v Terang Mortlake, Saturday 5.30pm Hanlon Park
Portland
B: J.Edwards, P.Haylock, L.Huppatz
HB: N.Haylock, P.Procter, J.Jenner
C: J.Walsh, K.Richardson, T.Haylock
HF: S.Hampshire, A.Shepherd, M.England
F: H.McIntyre, T.Sharp, J.Dunlop
R: T.Oakley, D.Jackson, T.Jennings
Int: T.Deans, C.Peters, K.Lovell
Terang Mortlake
B: H.Porter, D.Kenna, M.Arundell
HB: G.Bourke, D.Jones, J.Crawley
C: H.Roberts, X.Vickers, W.Berryman
HF: I.Kenna, N.Roberts, R.Hutchins
F: B.Carracher, T.Harris, M.Baxter
R: T.Royal, J.Harris, D.O'Connor
Int: W.Kain, R.Tanner, E.Arundell
Camperdown v Warrnambool, Saturday 2pm, Leura Oval
Camperdown
B: A.Royal, Z.Harrop- Anderson, J.Evans
HB: E.Lucas, L.O'Neil, A.Gordon
C: H.Sumner, J.Dundon, C.Spence
HF: M.Sinnott, C.Lucas, I.Stephens
F: T.Fitzgerald, S.Gordon, J.Place
R: E.Coates, Z.Sinnott, T.Kent
Int: D.Coates, N.Payne, L.Clarke, N.Jones
Warrnambool
B: B.Bull, A.Lowe, R.Mast
HB: J.Chittick, J.Foott, O.Opperman
C: E.Boyd, J.Bell, D.Mccorkell
HF: P.Anderson, S.Cowling, T.Ludeman
F: J.Rowan, J.Turland, H.Ryan
R: B.Howard, M.Bidmade, J.Turland
Int: D.Graham, A.Radley, L.Bidmade
North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool, Saturday 2pm, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Johnstone, B.Jenkinson, A.Wines
HB: T.Batten, L.Wines, B.Smedts
C: J.Greene, H.Keast, J.Bermingham
HF: T.James, B.Mugavin, F.Jones
F: D.Johnstone, B.Kellett, J.Grundy
R: T.Porter, N.Vardy, M.Wines
Int: S.Morter, A.Sinclair, J.Porter, J.Lewis
South Warrnambool
B: B.Rantall, H.Lee, L.Mullen
HB: C.Gallichan, S.Kelly, J.Herrmann
C: J.Dye, M.McCluggage, A.Stevens
HF: S.Beks, B.Beks, J.Henderson
F: R.henderson, D.Weir, N.Thompson
R: J.Maher, O.Bridgewater
Int: J.Hussey, T.Williamson, L.Youl, J.Saunders
Hamilton Kangaroos v Cobden, Saturday 2pm, Melville Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: J.Hickey, M.McMeel, C.Pither
HB: B.mason, B.Hicks, L.Barnes
C: A.Glare, N.Fall, Z.Burgess
HF: H.Waldron, D.Rentsch, C.Murrie
F: L.Uebergang, D.Arnold, V.Huf
R: A.Pepper, R.Gill, C.Whyte
Int: H.Cook, A.Noske, B.Starkie
Cobden
B: T.Marshall, J.Worboys, Z.Green
HB: T.Anderson, S.Thow, C.Koroneos
C: R.Mcvilly, J.Hickey, L.Hickey
HF: L.Loubey, L.Smith, L.Cahill
F: M.Kemp, J.Hutt, P.Pekin
R: G.Rooke, T.Humphrey, C.Darcy
Int: H.Herschell, O.Darcy, T.Spokes
Emg: I.McVilly, L.Darcy, L.Robertson
Port Fairy Seniors v Koroit Seniors
Port Fairy S
B: M.Staude, B.Goonan
HB: J.Sobey, G.Swarbrick, X.Stevens
C: J.Duncan, D.Smith, K.Mercovich
HF: M.Sully, B.Dalton, S.Lucardie
F: D.Brogden, O.Myers, J.Bartlett
R: D.Chapman, T.Sullivan, A.Mcmeel
Int: J.McIlroy, J.Gibb, T.Finn
Koroit
B: T.McPherson, T.Martin, D.Mooney
HB: A.Pulling, M.Petersen, J.Whitehead
C: B.Dobson, T.Baulch, W.Couch
HF: F.Robb, D.McCutcheon, J.O'Sullivan
F: J.Korewha, P.O'Sullivan, J.Block
R: L.Hoy, B.Harrington, J.Hausler
Int: J.Neave, J.Lloyd, P.Haberfield, J.Coghlan-West, C.O'Donnell, C.Byrne
