Warrnambool export Natalie Wood talks about the significance of the CBA, the Essendon list build and season ahead

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 26 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:00am
HISTORIC MOMENT: Warrnambool export Natalie Wood believes the recent CBA is significant for the industry moving forward. Picture: Essendon FC

Essendon AFLW coach and female football trailblazer Natalie Wood believes the recent Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) reached between the AFL and AFLPA is a 'significant' moment for the future of the game.

