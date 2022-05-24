The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Soccer goals in striking distance for sporting all-rounder

By Tim Auld
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TARGET: Port Fairy Soccer Club vice president Cassandra Jarrad is a driving force behin the club's women's side.

With a busy professional life, Cassandra Jarrad is first to admit that sport has kept her sane over the years. From martial arts to being a driving force behind Port Fairy's first women's soccer team, Cassandra goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

AT A GLANCE

Cassandra Jarrad

Born: Warrnambool on January 7, 1984.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.