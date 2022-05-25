Liam Bishop is pushing hard to help Panmure procure finals success this year before jetting overseas.
Bishop, 26, said a move to UK city Manchester had been pushed back to the end of September, giving him the chance to line up at Panmure, his club since 2019, this season.
The primary school teacher is looking forward to the move with partner Megan, with the pair holding two-year working visas.
"Things worked out that I was able to play (this year)," Bishop said. "I'm happy to be back in the team. The last couple games I've found a bit of form."
Playing most of his football with Hampden league clubs Warrnambool and South Warrnambool, Bishop said friendships lured him to Panmure and credited the culture of the small community club.
The midfielder said the arrival of several new recruits had bolstered the club's depth this year and helped him play his role for the team.
"Our squad depth is a lot stronger, we've got guys that can come through, we can change the magnets around. We're just adjusting week-to-week," he said.
"I more played the wing role last year, but this year spending a bit more time in the midfield and having guys like Wilbur Pomorin and Tyler Murnane and other midfielders has been a big help.
"Having their talk around the ball, and I think I've been getting into my run-and-carry game a bit more too and getting those handball receives."
Sitting second with a 6-1 record, Panmure is getting ready for a handful of dangerous games, including Nirranda in a fortnight. Bishop said the Bulldogs had to bring their best against Dennington this week.
"We're second at the moment, definitely aiming for top five again. Nirranda is definitely the benchmark but Dennington will be a good test this week," he said.
"They seem to have recruited well and gave Merrivale a good run last week. We can't underestimate them.
"(Coach) Chris (Bant) touched on it last week (against Old Collegians), that we have to be more consistent across four quarters. That's our aim this week and just our intensity, that's the focus."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
