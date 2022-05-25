The Standard

Liam Bishop finding form in Panmure's midfield ahead of move to England

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINDING JOY: Things have aligned for Liam Bishop to suit up for Panmure this season. Picture: Chris Doheny

Liam Bishop is pushing hard to help Panmure procure finals success this year before jetting overseas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.