A state basketball team featuring two Port Fairy teenagers is preparing for a training camp in Warrnambool.
The Vic Country under 16 girls side, which includes Eve Covey and Poppy Myers, will arrive in the south-west on Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
Team manager Lisa Chesshire, who hails from Terang, said the camp was in preparation for the Basketball Australia championships in Western Australia in July.
The team will have a training session at the Arc on Saturday afternoon before watching Warrnambool Mermaids take to the court in the Big V competition from 5.30pm.
Chesshire said the Victorian players would be presented to the crowd at half-time - a thrill for Covey and Myers who are part of Warrnambool's junior representative program.
The Vic Country team will test itself against the Mermaids' roster in a practice game at 11am on Sunday morning at Emmanuel College which will be open to the public.
Chesshire said the training camp was part of a jam-packed itinerary for the state team which has already visited Korrumburra, Ballarat, Wyndham and Sunbury.
The talented-laden team will have more training camps prior to the championships to ensure it's ready for the high-quality competition.
Vic Country singlet presentations and a practice game against Vic Metro are also on the agenda before flying to Perth on July 1.
MORE SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.