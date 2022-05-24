The Standard

Victorian basketball team, featuring Port Fairy's Eve Covey and Poppy Myers, to run training camp in Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 24 2022 - 4:39am, first published 1:00am
HOME VISIT: Eve Covey and Poppy Myers will show their Victorian teammates around Warrnambool this weekend. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A state basketball team featuring two Port Fairy teenagers is preparing for a training camp in Warrnambool.

