EVE Covey and Poppy Myers arrived in the world days apart in the same hospital. Their lives have been entwined ever since - they catch the same school bus from Port Fairy to Warrnambool each morning and team up on the basketball court. Now the teenagers are preparing to make more memories together as Victorian under 16 teammates. Covey and Myers, both 14, will play at the Basketball Australia national championships in Perth in July. It comes after impressive performances for Warrnambool at squad level and an arduous state team selection process. "We were actually in the hospital together when we were babies - we're two days apart, she is February 7 and I am February 9," Covey said. "We've always been very close. We're different players - she's a bit more athletic and I am a bit slower. I am more of a big and she's more of a guard." Myers said they grew up playing basketball together in Port Fairy before crossing to Warrnambool for more opportunities. "It is pretty cool. It means everything, to have one of your closest friends on the team is just great and it's good to have each other to support each other," she said. The pair, who also go to Emmanuel College together, are opposing teammates on the netball court. Covey lines up for Koroit while Myers plays for Port Fairy. "I play a bit of netball, it's my fun sport and I don't take it as seriously as my basketball," Covey said. "I play for Koroit - Port Fairy's rival - a few of my mates got me there. We are trying to get Poppy out to Koroit but I don't think she'll budge, I think she'll stay at Port Fairy." Covey said it was humbling to make the final Victorian squad after a tough selection process. "I am feeling pretty excited. It was a good achievement - I'm one of three bottom-agers, so I was pretty stoked when I made it," she said. "It will be good quality every game. I can't tell you how many training days and try-outs there were but what it came down to was a day that started at 9.30am and went until 7pm, so it was a pretty long day. "When they announced the team, I was all smiles really." Myers said the hard work paid off. "It was a bit of a process but when you get the trials, you just have to leave it all there and go as hard as you can that day so the outcome is how you want it," she said.

