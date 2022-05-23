LADDER-leader South Warrnambool maintains it's a work in progress as it prepares for a showdown with Hampden league top-five rival North Warrnambool Eagles.
The Roosters - undefeated after six rounds - will play the Eagles (3-3) at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday in what shapes as a major test.
South Warrnambool is averaging 102 points a game in 2022 and is proving miserly in defence, conceding an average of 41 points a match.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello is pleased with the side's start - only Portland is undefeated too - but remains cautious.
"We have five to seven players who are under 20 games so by no means are we the finished product," he said.
"It is an opportunity every week we see to get better and we don't treat any game as a given and part of the growth and maturity of our group that we're working through at the moment is making sure we are improving for longer periods of time.
"If we continue to apply that attitude, we'll continue to get better because we're certainly not the finished product by a long way."
Young players featuring in the Roosters' line-up include VFL-listed Archie Stevens, Jonah Maher, Myles McCluggage, Will White and Ollie Bridgewater.
McCluggage and White are part of GWV Rebels' program which will resume its NAB League season this weekend after a three-week break.
