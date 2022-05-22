The Standard

Shelby O'Sullivan, 13, makes Hampden league open netball debut for Koroit

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 22 2022 - 3:24am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME TIME: Shelby O'Sullivan (inset) and Taylah McInerney (main) have earned their chances in Koroit's open netball side. Picture: (main) Chris Doheny

SHELBY O'Sullivan is keeping family tradition going at Koroit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.