SHELBY O'Sullivan is keeping family tradition going at Koroit.
The talented netballer made her Hampden league open netball debut on Saturday, aged just 13.
O'Sullivan's mum Stacey is a former player and coach who now umpires.
The midcourter played her part in the Saints' 56-40 win against Camperdown at Victoria Park, helping them improve their record to four wins, one draw and a loss.
"She came on in the last quarter into wing attack and for someone so young she looked really steady," Barling said.
"She is a shorter player so she has to work really hard for the ball and she respects the arms.
"She has such good skills, obviously her mum drummed that into her. It will be nice if we can keep using her and give her that exposure.
"She loves her netball and is always in the development squads. She has a great skill-set for her age."
Barling said Koroit was happy to play different players in its top team.
"We had a few out with basketball (commitments) and 'Rosie' (Emily-Rose Dobson) is out with her finger (injury) so it's a great opportunity for these girls to come on," she said.
"Taylah McInerney played a full game, she's from A1, and Rhi (Cuomo), the A1 coach, so it's so nice to make all these changes and still win games.
"This year with COVID and injuries, we have that depth (to cover outs) which is really important."
Koroit, which led at every change, was pleased with its cohesion going into the goal circle which featured Nell Mitchell (38 goals), Isabella Baker (11) and Rachel Dobson (seven) at different times.
"What we've been working on a lot at training is our attacking end - our leads and really meeting the ball and demanding the ball and being more effective," Barling said.
"That really showed today, the girls were really great at using the pocket drives and it just flowed in really well to our great shooters.
"They didn't have to work as hard or come out as much because our wing attacks and centres really drove it to the wing."
Barling herself is settling back into the rhythm of netball after maternity leave.
The defender said "each week has felt a lot better".
"I did have a niggle with my back and missed a game," she said. "I am wanting to get that consistency and build on my fitness because it's not where I am used to it being but each week the body is feeling better and pulling up a bit better and that's giving me confidence."
In other games, North Warrnambool Eagles defeated Terang Mortlake 54-42, South Warrnambool accounted for Hamilton Kangaroos 45-36 and Cobden was too strong for Warrnambool 67-34.
