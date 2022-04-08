news, latest-news,

KASEY Barling believes Koroit can be a premiership contender again in 2022. The experienced Saint, 31, has returned to the netball court after a two-year absence due to COVID-19 lockdowns and then the birth of her son Jude. She last played in 2019 when the Saints celebrated premiership success. No flags have been awarded since then. "I think we can definitely be contenders this season and we're only going to get better as the season goes on," Barling said. "The key for the younger players is getting some consistency." Barling, née Owen, hopes she too can build consistency after making her comeback in round one against Hamilton Kangaroos. "I am really excited to be back. It's a really nice bunch of girls and Kate (Dobson) coaching is great too, so it was a great team to step back into," she said. "It isn't easy coming back from a baby but for me it's about working on my fitness over the season, hopefully that will get a bit stronger as we progress. "I enjoyed last week but I pulled up a bit sorer than I usually do." Barling, who expects to switch between goal defence and goal keeper in 2022, said playing North Warrnambool Eagles - another Hampden league powerhouse - in round two was the ideal test. "I think it's going to be such a good game. I think it will be really tough and the warm weather is going to make it that bit tougher too," she said. "Looking at their team, they have played together for so long and Maddie Vardy back into their side just elevates them more. I also think our girls match up well. "I think there will be some good, key match-ups in the game. But it's round two and it's going to come down to the team that is steady." Barling will teach at Warrnambool College three days a week from term two. She said it would be busy but rewarding juggling work, netball and being a mother to Jude, who turns 11 months on Saturday. "I love it. He's a little cruiser but I am excited to get back into things that are for myself, like work and netball. I think that gives me a nice balance," she said. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

