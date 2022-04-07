news, latest-news,

A focus on match ups and injecting speed into its line up has seen Allansford make a sweep of changes in a bid to beat Panmure. Coach Tim Nowell said the Bulldogs were the benchmark side and wanted his team to "take it up to them". "We have one injury and two blokes away, and just some changes we've gone with for match ups," Nowell said. Luke Nowell and Ben Lenehan are inclusions as well as Lachlan Read, Tom Knowles, Tyler Mungean and Kalin Jans on an extended bench. "Lenehan is a huge in off the half back line," Nowell said. "And Luke as a elite onballer, having those couple of guys come into our football will make a bit of difference. And obviously injecting a fair bit of speed into the side as well." After a dominant victory last round, Nirranda could be further bolstered by three figures, including key defender Luke Weel. Weel has been named at full-back, while premiership player Danny Craven and new recruit Ashley Rosolin are on an extended bench for the away game against Kolora-Noorat. Kolora-Noorat will blood young talent in George Beasley, who will take a spot up forward while reserves coach Rhys Cottam-Starkey has been named on the bench. South Rovers will look to shrug off its eight-goal loss to Russells Creek last round with the help of three key ins. "Tim Ryan was a late out last week, so we get one of our spearheads back as well as Eamon Dowd and Simon Tindall," coach Adam Matheson said ahead of its fixture against Dennington. "We lacked a bit of confidence getting the ball deep and having the spearhead (in Tim) will give guys the confidence to go a bit longer inside 50. Amon is more an utility and can go down back or through the on-ball rotation, and Simon gives us another key back. "We're just waiting on the fitness of one other, so we'll put an extended bench in and make a call on Friday. They'll be nice inclusions this week." The Dogs have made four changes. ALLANSFORD B: Travis Membrey, Issac Fowler, Brent Fedley HB: Cooper McLean, Ben Lenehan, Ben Lee C: Cooper Day, Luke Nowell, Tom Knowles HF: Brad Edge, Lachlan Read, Brett Hunger F: Zach Jamieson, Robbie Hare, Harry Searle Foll: Rhys Buck, Zavier Mungean, Lachie Lusher INT: Tyler Mungean, Joby Baker, Ruben Swan, Kade Gordon, Kalin Jans, Damien Wynd IN: Luke Nowell, Ben Lenehan, Lachlan Read, Tom Knowles, Tyler Mungean, Kalin Jans OUT: Aiden Gordon, Connor Bellman, Nanda Murdila, Mitch Gristede PANMURE B: Jacob Taylor, Noah Keane, Issac Sinnott HB: Tom Mahony, Tyler Murnane, Wilbur Pormin C: Matt Colbert, Samuel Mahony, Lachlan McLeod HF: Liam Lyons, Chris Bant, Patrick Mahony F: Brady Purcell, Jesse Dalton, Louis Kew R: Daniel Roache, Jacob Moloney, James Norton Int: Brandon Bant, Bradley Gedye, Harry Turnham, KOLORA-NOORAT B: Joel Dillon, Jez Larcombe, Steve Oonnor HB: Luke Tebble, Ryan Oonnor, Nick Bourke C: Nick Marshall, Joel Moloney, Ben O'Sullivan HF: Nick Castersen, Brad Williams, Scott Judd F: Harry Darcy, George Beasley, Fred Beasley R: Sam Kenna, Tom McKenzie, Luke McConnell Int: Rhys Cottam-Starkey, Trent Glennen, Paddy Baker, Jack Vaughan In: George Beasley, Rhys Cottam-Starkey, Nick Bourke Out: Brad Lucas, Chris Baxter, Tyler Beasley NIRRANDA B: Cody Wagstaff, Luke Weel, Bronte McCann HB: Reagan Nutting, Matthew Lloyd, Brayden Harkness C: Dylan Willsher, Luke Irving, Dylan Philp HF: James Willsher, Jack Primmer, Max Primmer F: Jack Spokes, Dylan Lees, Jason Lee R:Jarryd Walsh, John Paulin, Ethan Harvey Int: Alix Lane, Josh Folkes, Hugh Giblin, Will Jenkins, Brady Kew, Ashley Rosolin, Danny Craven New: Ashley Rosolin (Timboon) In: Luke Weel, Ashley Rosolin, Danny Craven DENNINGTON B: Daniel Threlfall, Jeremy Turner, Tom Lee HB: Luke Pearson, Zeb McKenna, Sam Lee C: Isaac Baker, Ben Thornton, Ethan Dowd HF: Liam Feros-Collins, Reggie Barling, Bronte Baker F: Dakota Davidson, Lewis Campbell, Josh Stapleton R: Jordan Garner, Tom Fitzgerald, Jack Noonan Int: Cooper Remine, Blair Oakley, Sam Curtis, Kye McKenna In: Liam Feros-Collins, Zeb McKenna, Blair Oakley, Isaac Baker Out: Casey Simms, Jack Noonan, Nelson McLaren, Tom Jnr Noonan SOUTH ROVERS B: Trent Harman, Tom Wilson, Sam Hodgins HB: Jake Bacon, Kevin Moloney, Sam Wilde C: Sandon Williams, Dylan Cox, Craig Britten HF: Aaron Seabrook, Tim Rhook, Abel Farrell F: Jack Dowd, Tim Ryan, Ben Oates R: Jaxen Dalton, Justin Fedley, Kurt Lenehan Int: Harry Boyd, Benjamin Cooper, Brendan White, Xavier Ellul, Eamon Dowd, Simon Tindall In: Eamon Dowd, Simon Tindall RUSSELLS CREEK Selected from: Jyah Chatfield, Phillip Chatfield, Leigh Mckane, Thomas Smith, Blake Rudland-Castles, Daniel Nicholson, Samuel Grinter, Jyran Chatfield, William Mcphee, Sam Alberts, Dylon Herbertson, Zac Timms, Jacob Linford, Matthew Rook, Oliver Everall, Taylem Wason, Blair Hewett, Dean Finlayson, Jude Forth Bligh, Xavier McCartney, Nathan Bradley, Caleb Templeton TIMBOON DEMONS No teams submitted at time of publication Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 