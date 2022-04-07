news, latest-news,

HAMPDEN league clubs are using Greater Western Victoria Rebels' bye to boost their sides. Cobden has selected Henry Robertson - son of Maskell Medal winner Wayne - for its twilight fixture against Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday night. Portland has regained the services of Jamieson Ballantyne, fresh from a 21-disposal NAB League game, while South Warrnambool has welcomed back Rebels' pair Will White and Myles McCluggage. Koroit will have three debutants - Rebel-listed Jamie Lloyd, Paddy Haberfield and Matt Bradley - for its blockbuster match against North Warrnambool Eagles, while Warrnambool has picked Reggie Mast for his first senior appearance. Listen to this week's The Main Break podcast with Dennington's Ben Thornton: Cobden coach Dan Casey said he was rapt to pick Robertson for his senior debut. "He would've definitely played round one if he wasn't picked in the Rebels," he said. "He's just clever around the goals and when he's got the footy in his hands. "It is pretty amazing from a young 16-year-old boy. We're not expecting him to do anything amazing, just go out and have some fun." Robertson replaces round one debutant Brad Gillingham (illness) while Liam Loubey has returned to the club from Colac. A decision is yet to be made on whether he will slot into the seniors or reserves for round two. Portland coach Jarrod Holt said the Tigers were rapt to welcome Ballantyne and Jackson Dunlop. They replace Tom Haylock and Ash Orchard. "It made selection really tough after everyone played really well last week," he said. "I can't remember it being so tough. Maybe I am getting a bit soft in my old age." Holt said Ballantyne, who has AFL ambitions and is on Footscray's VFL list, loved donning his home club's colours. "He is looking to pursue bigger and better things, which I am sure he will," he said. "The games he played for us last year when he was back from Rebels, he had a good impact on every game." Warrnambool has picked Reggie Mast - a defender still eligible for the under 16s - for his senior debut against Hamilton Kangaroos. Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Mast's efforts in their practice matches had impressed. The loss of backmen Jordy Foott (hamstring) and James Chittick (concussion) paved the way for the GWV Rebels-listed under 16 player. "He's played on 'Rowy' (Jason Rowan) and 'Moo' (Sam Cowling) in match-play so he knows what he's up against," Parkinson said. "He has a really decent frame on him for an adult, let alone a 15-year-old kid. "We don't want to put him to full-back but I am sure he'll hold his own on whoever he lines up on. "He is eager to learn and improve as much as he can." The Blues also welcome back experienced pair Mitch Bidmade and Brad Bull, who were both unavailable round one. Josh Irving was omitted. Koroit coach Chris McLaren said the Saints were backing three first-gamers against the dominant Eagles. Lloyd, Haberfield and Bradley come in for Will Petersen (concussion), Jack O'Sullivan (unavailable) and Tim Martin (unavailable). "'Lloydy' is a utility and very versatile," McLaren said. "He is going to be a really good player and he's a great trainer. "Paddy hasn't played a lot the past few years with the COVID year and then he had an ankle reconstruction and other injuries. "He's a really talented player but has just had a bad run. The (Let's Talk Cup) under 23 comp was great for him in terms of the training we did for it; he jumped on the coattails of some of our great trainers and had a great summer. "Matt has crossed over from South Warrnambool. He played under 18s last year and is mates with a lot of players playing seniors in our team like Mac Petersen, Paddy O'Sullivan and Tom Baulch. "He had his first proper pre-season. He's done a lot of work with our key forwards and key backs - he's a big boy, he's six-foot-three. "He played key forward last week in the reserves and took some really strong contested marks so we could use him at both ends at the weekend." North Warrnambool Eagles v Koroit, 2pm Saturday, Bushfield KOROIT B: Tom Baulch, Tim McPherson, Brett Harrington HB: Liam Hoy, Mac Petersen, Matthew Bradley C: Ben Dobson, Jayden Whitehead, Dallas Mooney HF: Jarrod Korewha, Sam Dobson, Jack Block F: Dylan McCutcheon, Alex Pulling, Jyron Neave R: Jeremy Hausler, Will Couch, Paddy O'Sullivan Interchange: Paddy Haberfield, Jamie Lloyd, Frazer Robb Out: Will Petersen, Jack O'Sullivan, Tim Martin New: Paddy Haberfield, Matthew Bradley, Jamie Lloyd NORTH WARRNAMBOOL EAGLES B: Callum Grundy, Joe McKinnon, Tom James HB: Bailey Jenkinson, Tom Batten, Luke Wines C: Harry Keast, Jett Bermingham, Billie Smedts HF: Felix Jones, Adam Wines, Jackson Grundy F: Dylan Parish, Ben Kellett, Dion Johnstone R: Nathan Vardy, Matthew Wines, Tate Porter Interchange: Ben Mugavin, Jarryd Lewis, Jye O'Brien, Billy Hancocks In: Billy Hancocks Portland v Cobden - 5pm Saturday, Hanlon Park PORTLAND B: Connor Peters, Josh Edwards, Nathan Haylock HB: Josh Jenner, Paul Proctor, Jamieson Ballantyne C: Jack Walsh, Lochie Huppatz, Zac Stuchbery HF: Kade Lovell, Tom Sharp, Marty Curtis F: Kyle Richardson, Aaron Shepherd, Marcus England R: Ben Malcolm, Daniel Jackson, Toby Jennings Interchange: Harry McIntyre, Jackson Dunlop, Jason Walker In: Jamieson Ballantyne, Jackson Dunlop Out: Thomas Haylock, Ash Orchard COBDEN B: Harrison Herschell, Josh Worboys, Luke Hickey HB: Tarj Anderson, Christian Koroneos, Louis Darcy C: Sam Thow, Grady Rooke, Josh Hickey HF: Matthew Kemp, Louis Cahill, Tom Spokes F: Charlie Darcy, Oliver Darcy, Henry Robertson R: Tyler Humphrey, Ryleigh McVilly, Paul Pekin Interchange: Joe Hutt, Louis Robertson, Nicholas Kemp In: Henry Robertson Out: Brad Gillingham Hamilton Kangaroos v Warrnambool - 2pm Saturday, Melville Oval HAMILTON KANGAROOS B: Tobi Cook, Christopher Quinn, Ryan Sigley HB: Michael McMeel, Taine Morris, Luke Barnes C: Nathan Fall, Rory Gill, Brady Hicks HF: Hamish Waldron, Hugh Douglas, Luke Uebergang F: Zachary Burgess, Darcy Russell, Noah Uebergang R: Cameron Whyte, Andrew Pepper, Charles Murrie Interchange: Dave Arnold, Duncan Rentsch, Ben Starkie WARRNAMBOOL B: Liam Bidmade, Tim O'Keeffe, Angus Lowe HB: Brad Bull, Sam Cowling, Lochie Worden C: Jackson Bell, Damian McCorkell, Luke Cody HF: Jye Turland, Harry Ryan, Otto Opperman F: Patrick Anderson, Jason Rowan, Theo Opperman R: Dan Weymouth, Mitch Bidmade, Tom Ludeman Interchange: Jed Turland, Ben Howard, Reggie Mast In: Mitch Bidmade, Reggie Mast, Brad Bull Out: Josh Irving, Jordan Foott, James Chittick Terang Mortlake v Port Fairy - 2pm Saturday, Terang Recreation Reserve TERANG MORTLAKE B: Tyson Royal, Ned Arundell, Jack Lehmann HB: Harvey Roberts, Dylan Jones, Gus Bourke C: Oliver Martin, Joe Arundell, Brodhi Carracher HF: Isaac Kenna, Matt Baxter, Xavier Vickers F: Daniel Kenna, Ryan Tanner, Hugh Porter R: Darcy Hobbs, Jarryd Hay, Ryley Hutchins Interchange: Declan O'Connor, Jimmy Moloney, Will Berryman PORT FAIRY B: Jack van der Aa, Xavier Stevens, Brent Goonan HB: BJ Dalton, George Swarbrick, Segdae Lucardie C: Hamish Gleeson, Kaine Mercovich, James Duncan HF: Darcy Smith, Carlin Gyorffy, Harry Peake F: Blake Carroll, Jake Bartlett, James Vickers R: Chris Frost, Tom Sullivan, Oscar Pollock Interchange: Jack Conrick, Daniel Brogden, Paddy Lee In: Blake Carroll, Carlin Gyorffy, James Vickers, Jack Conrick Out: Lachie Glare, Aaron Williams, Murray Staude South Warrnambool v Camperdown - 2pm Saturday, Friendly Societies' Park SOUTH WARRNAMBOOL B: Sam Thompson, Harry Lee, Liam Mullen HB: Trent Williamson, Isaac Thomas, Ben Rantall C: Brayden Beks, Josh Saunders, Jed Henderson HF: Corey Gallichan, Shannon Beks, Jack Dye F: Sam Kelly, Dylan Weir, Will White R: Ollie Bridgewater, Nick Thompson, Archie Stevens Interchange: Max Irving, Myles McCluggage, Jonah Maher CAMPERDOWN B: Luke Clarke, Zac Anderson, Jarrod Evans HB: Devon Coates, Angus Gordon, Ashley Royal C: Harry Sumner, Cameron Spence, Judah Dundon HF: Tim Fitzgerald, Sam Gordon, Josh Place F: Luke Ball, Isaac Stephens, Nick Jones R: Ethan Coates, Zach Sinnott, Toby Kent Interchange: from Ned Payne, Leigh Ball, Brayden Draffin, James O'Neil

