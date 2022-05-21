SOUTH Warrnambool's new-look multi-pronged forward line is a major reason for its undefeated start to the Hampden league season.
But so too is its commitment to defensive structure.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello was rapt with their ability to defend in their 13.13 (91) to 3.6 (24) win against Hamilton Kangaroos at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday.
"It was a good competitive game and I thought we defended the ground really well. It was a bit of a focus going in," he said.
"Hamilton, to their credit, at times during quarters had momentum and our ability to defend the ground when they did was really good.
"I felt like everything we focused on we were able to execute for long periods of time."
South Warrnambool's ability to control play didn't go unnoticed by Hamilton Kangaroos mentor Hamish Waldron, who was pleased with his own side's pressure.
"We didn't have a focal point - Darcy Russell was out today - so we didn't have a target up forward which let us down and they zoned off well which was their game plan," he said.
"South are very good in the way they structure up behind the footy. We'd win the footy and give it back to them, it was just hard to push through it. They play a good style."
Battistello was thrilled with the Roosters' even contribution but highlighted utility Jed Henderson's extended run of form.
"Jed's game again defensively was another step forward in his development," he said.
"He's having a sensational year and is loved by his teammates for all the work he does off the ball as well."
Waldron was pleased with Andrew Pepper's contribution in the middle and Mick McMeel's role on Ricky Henderson but lamented a lack of four-quarter performers.
Rooster utility Sam Thompson will have scans on a soft tissue injury while the Roos had a number of players suffer corkies.
