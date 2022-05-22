KOROIT expects two premiership players to bolster an already-stacked forward half in coming weeks.
Eight-time premiership player Ben Goodall, who has come out of retirement this season, and Tim McIntyre are waiting in the wings.
Advertisement
Saints coach Chris McLaren is hopeful the duo will be fit to play soon, adding to a powerful front half which had 44 scoring shots in a slick 27.17 (179) to 7.8 (50) win against Camperdown at Victoria Park on Saturday.
Sam Dobson (eight goals), Jeremy Hausler (five), Jarrod Korewha (five) and Jyron Neave (three) were dangerous in attack as the Saints improved their win-loss record to 5-1.
McLaren said he was in an enviable position as coach to have so many forward options.
"At times, when we get everyone available, we think we'll be able to have 'Jezza', 'Tex' (Korewha) and Sam there at times," he said.
"We'll be able to stretch sides and they are all quite mobile."
McLaren said Hausler's height and Neave's evasiveness as a small forward provided unpredictability too.
"Jezza was the dominant player today, both in the ruck and forward. He just kept marking it," he said.
"I thought the boys kicked the ball really well to him today. Sometimes we kick it at him a bit too much or a bit lower when we kick it forward when we just need to kick it to his advantage.
"Not many sides, including us, have got enough tall defenders to cover those real big boys so he often gets a good height advantage when he goes forward. 'Chum' Neave has been exceptional to be honest. He is a genuine small (forward), crafty and can kick goals on both feet."
Camperdown, which kicked three of its seven goals in the opening term, including a clever snap from AFL draft hopeful Hamish Sinnott, was led by stand-in coach Cam Spence.
The midfielder stepped in to replace senior mentor Neville Swayn who was out with COVID-19.
"He's called me out 10 times during the week," Spence laughed.
"It was different (coaching) but it was a good challenge. I reckon this is my fifth year being assistant coach so I know our game plan like the back of my hand.
"It was unfortunate the circumstances doing it and everyday we got a text saying someone else had COVID or the flu so there was about five or six boys who pulled out but I think we bandied well together and a few young lads got to play as well."
Advertisement
The Magpies had three late outs - Luke Clarke, Nick Jones and Judah Dundon.
Sinnott, who was best on ground, finished with ice on his calf.
"He's just cramping. He's not used to the longer quarters I don't think," Spence said.
"He would've covered 16-plus kilometres today. He's a really good player and we're thankful he could come back and play for us. He's just that next level above and it's good to see."
Advertisement
Spence said the Magpies would take positives out of the match, labelling the first term "our best in a long time".
"It is something to build on and something to look forward to and they know that as well," he said.
"They know they might not be up to it yet but we're getting games into them now so hopefully they can develop and keep that intensity the whole four quarters."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.