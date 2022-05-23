A father-son combination helped Heywood record a special win in the Western District Golf Association division one pennant grand final.
Matt McLeod and sons Jayden, 22, and Noah, 20, won their matches against previously-undefeated Warrnambool, which was going for its fourth consecutive title, on Sunday.
Advertisement
Heywood, which was playing on its home course, scored a 4-3 victory, capping off a successful return to the top grade after winning the division two crown 12 months ago.
Noah McLeod defeated Warrnambool club champion Caleb Perry two up on the last hole. Jayden McLeod overcame Paul Walker 4/3, Matt McLeod won one up on the last over Jack Kerr and Stephen Cocks defeated Mark Norton 4/3.
Warrnambool's winners were captain Blair Prescott 5/4 over Devin Koenig, teenager Lachie Walker 3/2 over Bradley Koenig 3/2 and veteran Alistair Gillin 3/1 over Shawn Dalton.
Matt McLeod said it was a special victory which honoured late teammate Jarrod Barclay.
The McLeods were one of two father-son combinations in the Heywood team with Bradley Koenig playing alongside son Devin.
"We are pretty stoked. We knew it was going to be tough...they are a pretty good side," McLeod said.
"We just wanted to get a couple of match-ups right and I think we did that. It worked out really well.
"To come from winning division two last year to win this, it's a bit special.
"We had one guy (Cocks) who doesn't normally play pennant and he stepped up and said 'I'll play for Jarrod'.
"He did pretty well and had a good pennant season."
McLeod, who was happy with how the Heywood course was prepared, said his sons were in strong form.
"They are both doing pretty good. Jayden is the apprentice greens-keeper at Portland," he said.
"He could, down the track, play at Portland one day. He is a member down there and won their club championships this year and Noah won ours at Heywood."
As expected, there were some nervous moments for all players.
Advertisement
"I played Jack Kerr and Jack drove the eighth and made birdie and I missed my birdie so he went one up and he put the ball on the green on the ninth and I missed it left," McLeod said.
"I thought 'I might be two down starting the back nine' and I walked up to my ball and I couldn't have asked for a better lie. I just chipped it on the green and it went on the hole.
"I ended up winning that hole to get us back to square. I was also one down with two holes to go and ended up winning the last two."
Camperdown defeated Terang 4-3 in the division two scratch final and Portland was too strong for Cobden 6.5-0.5 in the division three scratch final.
Handicap winners were Camperdown over Port Fairy 4.5-0.5 in division one and Terang over Timboon 3.5-1.5 in division two while Dartmoor won the division one composite final 4-1 over Grampians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.