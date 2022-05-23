The Standard

Heywood stuns Warrnambool in 2022 Western District Golf Association pennant final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:55am, first published 12:00am
WINNERS: (inset) back Brad Koenig, Jayden McLeod, Devin Koenig, Shawn Dalton, Stephen Cocks, front Jeff Mizzi, Matt McLeod and (main) Noah McLeod in action on Sunday. Picture: Chris Doheny (main)

A father-son combination helped Heywood record a special win in the Western District Golf Association division one pennant grand final.

