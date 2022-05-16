A team aiming for four consecutive Western District Golf Association pennant flags is wary of an opponent playing on its home course.
Warrnambool will play Heywood at Heywood Golf Club in Sunday's division one grand final.
The Blair Prescott-captained side went through the five-round season undefeated but knows Heywood (3-2) will be a tricky proposition.
"We played Heywood first up and only beat them 4-3 so it was pretty close," he said.
"All of our games have been pretty close; the competition has been really, really strong.
"We were lucky to go through undefeated and there were four other teams going for second place and Heywood won through on a count-back.
"It is pretty cool for Heywood. It's their first time in a little while being in division one and not only have they stayed up but they've made the final."
Prescott said brothers Jayden and Noah McLeod would be tough to topple.
"They are pretty strong players and both are reigning club champions - one at Heywood and the other brother is the Portland club champion," he said.
"They are both playing really well and will be tough to beat on their home track."
Prescott said Warrnambool's seven players - himself, Paul Walker, Caleb Perry, Alistair Gillin, Mark Norton, Jack Kerr and Lachie Walker - had blended well as a team. The Walkers are hoping it's a special day for father and son.
Prescott has faith in his side, which won its final round match against Peterborough 6-1 on Sunday.
"If we win, it will be four in a row for us. We have a couple of new fellas in the team," he said. "We have Lachie Walker who is a 16-year-old which is pretty amazing. He's forced his way in by playing so well. The other new guy we have is Jack Kerr and it's his first time playing in division one.
"They're both excited for the opportunity and the rest of the boys have been there, done that.
"We have a nice mixture of experience and youth."
The other clubs to feature in division one this season were Port Fairy, Peterborough, Hamilton and Portland.
