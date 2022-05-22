A last-minute decision to enter the inaugural Never Miss Keg Day Challenge paid off for Warrnambool's Liz Aitken.
The 30-year-old took out the over 75 kilogram women's division in the competition, which was hosted by South West Strength Sports.
Aitken admitted she didn't have much preparation in the lead up to the competition.The overhead keg press proved the most challenging event on the day, she said.
"I've only ever done overhead keg presses once before."
Despite that she managed to press a 30, 40 and 50 kilogram keg in 60 seconds.
"It was a great, fun day out," she said.
Aitken said she was most pleased with her efforts in the atlas stone run, in which she managed to lift five atlas stones of various weights, starting at 60 kilograms to and place them on platforms of varying height.
"I got up to 110 kilograms, which is the most I've ever done, I've only ever loaded a 110 kilogram stone once."
Aitken said it was a thrill to win but she hoped more women would get involved in the sport. "It would be great to see more women get involved," she said.
"It's really empowering, as well as building physical strength it builds mental strength."
Aitken said the competitors were all extremely welcoming and supportive.
She will compete in a state-level competition in Melbourne in three weeks.
Organiser Paul Mammone said the inaugural event, at Duke's Commercial Hotel in Koroit, was a huge success.
"It was amazing," he said. "We were really pleased with how it all went."
Mammone said 14 people competed, with some travelling from as far as Seymour.
A crowd of about 50 people enjoyed watching the athletes put through their paces is the strongman and strongwoman competitions.
A number of children even added weight to a vehicle in the arm over arm car pull.
Mammone said the club hoped to hold the event on an annual basis.
"It was great to have the support of Duke - hopefully we'll hold it again," Mammone said.
Seymour's Matt Brock won the over 100 kilogram men's competition, Colac's Braedon Coulson won the under 100 kilogram men's division and Geelong's Simone Medelis won the under 75 kilogram women's title.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
