The Standard

Competitors ready for keg day challenge at inaugural Koroit competition

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 18 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Luke Featherby has been training ahead of Saturday's strongman competition in Koroit. Picture: Morgan Hancock

If the idea of lifting a full keg of beer makes you cringe, spare a thought for the competitors in this weekend's strongman and strongwoman challenge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.