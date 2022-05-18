Competitors ready for keg day challenge at inaugural Koroit competition

If the idea of lifting a full keg of beer makes you cringe, spare a thought for the competitors in this weekend's strongman and strongwoman challenge.
South West Strength Sports is holding the inaugural Never Skip Keg Day Challenge at Duke's Commercial Hotel in Koroit.
Advertisement
Organiser Paul Mammone said the used beer kegs would be full of sand, water and concrete would range in weight from 30 kilograms to 170 kilograms. Competitors will be put through their paces in events including the arm over arm car pull, where entrants will sit in a tyre and drag a car along, the keg carry and load, the overhead keg press and the atlas stone run.
Mammone said it would be a good event for spectators, with the heavyweight competitors required to pull a car packed with "a whole heap of kids and kegs if needed".
Categories include under 75 kilograms and over 75 kilograms for women and under 100 kilograms and over 100 kilograms for men.
"We've got people coming from Melbourne and further afield," he said.
Terang's Luke Featherby, who competed in his first strongman event in January, is looking forward to competing.
The 23-year-old said he had seen good results since training under strongman Leigh Shaw. "I've been with him for two months and I'm already seeing results," he said.
Featherby said he believed the toughest event on Saturday would be the keg carry. "I'm trying to get familiar with them (beer kegs) because they're very awkward," he said.
Featherby said he would be competing against some of the best strongmen in the state on Saturday.
He said he took up the sport because he had always been interested in lifting weights.
"It's a good feeling when you beat a personal best - whether it's an atlas stone PB or a deadlift, it's a really good feeling."
Featherby said he had stepped up training in the lead up to the event.
"I'll be happy just to get up there (in the placings) because I know there are some very good strongboys coming down to compete," he said.
Featherby said his goals were to win a strongman competition and to deadlift 250kgs - he can currently lift 225 kilograms.
The competition kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, with competitions on the hour from kick off.
Spectators are welcome and there will be entertainment for children and a tug-of-war competition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.