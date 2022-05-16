The Standard

Officers from Geelong and Horsham brought to Warrnambool as COVID-19, flu hits

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police reinforcements brought into Warrnambool as COVID-19 hits officers

Police officers from as far as Horsham and Geelong have been temporarily posted to Warrnambool because illnesses have struck the city's force.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.