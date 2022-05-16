Police reinforcements brought into Warrnambool as COVID-19 hits officers

Police officers from as far as Horsham and Geelong have been temporarily posted to Warrnambool because illnesses have struck the city's force.
It comes after a COVID-19 spike following Warrnambool's May races, that's hit many of the city's businesses. Police confirmed COVID-19 and other cold/flu-like viruses were to blame for the shortage.
"Several police officers have recently been deployed from across Western Victoria to Warrnambool due to a number of local officers being on sick leave," a Victoria Police media liaison spokesman he said.
"Working throughout a pandemic has ensured Victoria Police has an agile and flexible workforce fully adept at dealing with situations such as these," he said.
"It is anticipated this will only be a short term issue and there has been no impact on service delivery."
It's understood that Warrnambool police chiefs have been shuffling duties to ensure front line policing has not been impacted.
New COVID-19 cases continued to drop yesterday after reaching daily numbers of more than 160 last Tuesday and Wednesday before they dropped under 140 on Thursday.
Positive case numbers have now decreased by half the daily numbers a week ago. There were 89 new COVID-19 cases reported leading into Sunday with 806 active cases.
One of the local businesses that had to shut its doors temporarily again was Hotel Warrnambool.
Publican Steve Phillpot said the bar section was closed on Thursday and Friday nights due to several staff members being sick.
"The number of staff off changes every day because we've got people off with COVID-19 or the flu," Mr Phillpot said.
"Every day you wake up and the phone rings.
"It's hopeless because you can't find anyone to work."
The venue re-opened to normal trading hours on Saturday.
Mr Phillpot said having to close after more than two years of restrictions left him feeling deserted by the system.
"It's not just hospitality, it's everybody," he said.
He said it was unknown when the venue would open at full capacity.
"There's no restrictions imposed on you, COVID and flu is imposed on you, so you have to reduce numbers or close areas, that's the nuts and bolts of it," he said.
South West Healthcare advised a flu shot could be administered at the same time as a COVID-19 booster.
