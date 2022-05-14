Man's ill-fated decision to visit Warrnambool hardware store

A Warrnambool man got more than he bargained for when he decided to visit a hardware store on Saturday.
The 27-year-old was spotted by two off-duty detectives driving a vehicle believed to have been involved in a number of dangerous driving incidents, petrol drive-offs and evades in Warrnambool in recent days.
On Saturday, two detectives had just finished their shift and were driving along Raglan Parade when they spotted a green Holden commodore.
The detectives followed the car and watched as its driver pulled into a hardware store, parked the Commodore and went inside.
The man was arrested in one of the aisles of the store and held by the detectives until back-up arrived.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and allege they found a double barrel shotgun, drugs and stolen goods.
A 26-year-old woman was also arrested.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
