"I played footy against Jez when I was younger, and I've actually never beaten South Warrnambool, I think I've lost a game by one point three times," he said. "I'm looking forward to coaching against Jez and getting one up on him. We play again later in the year, and the way the season is panning out now, there is a far chance at some stage we'll probably cross paths in the finals and that'll be even more exciting for us as a family."