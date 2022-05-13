Any match between Warrnambool and South Warrnambool bristles with years of built up rivalry.
On Sunday, an under 16 clash between the two clubs is expected to take it up another notch when the Burns and Porter families stake their claims on opposing sides of the field.
Cousins Mason Porter and Taijh Burns, both 15, often spend hours together surfing at Logan's Beach but have found themselves pulling on the Roosters and Blues' jumpers respectively. The Emmanuel College students are both midfield/half back players and hope to push for senior opportunities at their clubs in the future.
Their dads Jeremy and Ash, bound as brothers-in-laws, deepen the rivalry, each taking on opposing coaching roles for the two teams.
Jeremy, who co-coaches South Warrnambool alongside Jake Rhodes, is looking forward to the match up at Friendlies Society Park.
"I just enjoy watching the kids play, and I'm interested in watching (nephew) Taijh," he said. "Certainly the rivalry between the two boys, and particularly the two clubs, it sort of adds to it all. I grew up with South as my Hampden side, as Ash grew up with Warrnambool as his. It's funny how we've both stuck with them but that's great. It doesn't matter where you play, as long as you enjoy it."
With both teams undefeated after five games, the showdown is expected to be a high quality affair. Ash said he was excited at the prospect of facing a strong South side.
"Looking forward to a good contest that hopefully showcases the talent that both teams have," he said.
Burns, a past player for Warrnambool in the 1990s, took on the under 16 head coaching role this season after developing the same group of players alongside current club president Ken Radley for the last few years.
"Myself and Ken could see we had a special group of boys in the under 12s," he said. "We've followed them through and it's been quite rewarding to watch not only their progression as football players, but just turning into young men."
Jeremy, who has also followed South's team since under 12s, said his group put a strong focus on moving and using the ball well.
"Making sure there is no hesitation with what they do," he said. "If they make a mistake it doesn't matter, we encourage them to keep going for those kicks or handballs. That if you don't do it this time, make sure to try and do it next time."
With both sides of the fence gunning for the four points from Sunday's game, Ash expects a strong ongoing rivalry between the two teams throughout the year.
"I played footy against Jez when I was younger, and I've actually never beaten South Warrnambool, I think I've lost a game by one point three times," he said. "I'm looking forward to coaching against Jez and getting one up on him. We play again later in the year, and the way the season is panning out now, there is a far chance at some stage we'll probably cross paths in the finals and that'll be even more exciting for us as a family."
Jeremy said the rivalry would offer great memories for the two boys.
"They're going to be at family functions and mates all their lives; it's good, a bit of banter," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
