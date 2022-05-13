Warrnambool and Port Fairy are "very much" in with a chance of hosting the Commonwealth Games marathon, with former medallist Judy Pollock throwing her support behind the idea.
"Bring the marathon for the Commonwealth Games to Port Fairy," she said.
Advertisement
Wannon MP Dan Tehan, who is pushing for the region to be included, said it was wonderful the area was "potentially being considered" as a marathon site.
"My hope is that what we'll see is some official come down in the short-term to have a look at the potential site for a course combining both Port Fairy and Warrnambool," he said.
Pollock said Port Fairy was an ideal place for the marathon, and she would know having run marathons herself.
But it was the 400 and 800-metre events where she found success in both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
She won a gold medal in the 400 metres and silver in the 800 metres at the Jamaica Commonwealth Games in 1966.
She also took out bronze in the 400 metres at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, and went to the Munich games in 1972 and Montreal in 1976.
"I have run marathons, but not for Games," she said.
"It would be lovely to have it here and promote the town. Especially after what we've gone through the last couple of years. It would be great for a Commonwealth Games venue."
She revealed she almost lost her medals in a house fire. "I thought they were all gone, but my daughter found them in the ashes and had them restored for one of my birthdays," she said.
"They must be real because they were the only thing that didn't melt.
"All my other Australian and Victorian ones just crumbled up to bits."
While Olympic and Commonwealth medals survived the blaze, the ribbons attached to them didn't.
Bring the marathon for the Commonwealth Games to Port Fairy- Judy Pollock
Pollock still does parkruns but she jokingly calls it a "shoggle" - "a cross between a job and a shuffle".
Mr Tehan said the region had the advantage of being able to showcase coastal Victoria like no other community.
"That is one of the huge advantages we've got in putting a case as to why the marathon should be held in this part of the world," he said.
Advertisement
"Judy's right. The Comm Games should come here to Port Fairy. It would be wonderful to showcase this wonderful region.
"There is interest in making sure south-west Victoria does participate in these games and the marathon is one of the real opportunities that we have."
Mr Tehan said he was working with Warrnambool and Moyne councils to put forward a case. "We are making progress," he said.
However, he said there were other communities pushing for the marathon.
"But we are also very much still in with a chance of hosting it," he said.
He said one of the great things about having some Commonwealth Games events or lead-up events was the potential it would mean for investment in facilities.
Advertisement
He said that was one of the reasons he was pushing so hard to make this area part of the games.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.