Wiggles announce regional tour - but Warrnambool misses out

TOP children's entertainers The Wiggles have announced a tour in Victoria, but only one location has been announced in south-west Victoria.
The band will perform two shows of the newly announced Superhero Tour! at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre during the July school holidays.
Lighthouse Theatre management have confirmed the band will not performing in Warrnambool due to tight scheduling.
The regional New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia tour takes the tour to nearby towns Hamilton and Geelong.
Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy and Simon will be joined onstage by Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn are coming along for the fun, with special appearances by Caterina Wiggle and John Wiggle from the Fruit Salad TV Wiggles series.
The band performs at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre on July 4 at 10am and 12.30pm.
Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow and are likely to sell out quickly.
A representative for The Wiggles said the band loved to perform at Lighthouse Theatre and be involved in the Fun4Kids Festival, but due to scheduling and venue availability could not fit Warrnambool in this time.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
