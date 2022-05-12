The Standard


The Wiggles' Superhero Tour! lands at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre on July 4

Lillian Altman
May 12 2022
Wiggles announce regional tour - but Warrnambool misses out

TOP children's entertainers The Wiggles have announced a tour in Victoria, but only one location has been announced in south-west Victoria.

