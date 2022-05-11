The Standard

Spike in COVID-19 cases follow May Racing Carnival last week.

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 11 2022 - 4:58am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACES: Punters at the May Racing Carnival last week. Picture: Morgan Hancock

AN uptick in COVID-19 cases has surfaced following the Koroit Irish Festival and May Racing Carnival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.